Efforts To Stop Criminal Activity On Metro Transit Buses Result In New Signs
Riding the bus in the Twin Cities has been 'interesting' for the last few years. Since the pandemic, it seems bus rider-related crime has been up, and Metro Transit has been struggling to deal with passengers who aren't following the rules, and being unsafe on Metro Transit buses. To combat that activity Metro Transit put up more than 200 signs at bus stops and light rail stations, outlining rider expectations.
Look what we found going up today at the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue Station!
This is one of around 250 signs outlining the expectations we have of riders. They are going up now at light rail and bus rapid transit stations. Those who violate these rules will be removed from transit property.
Review the rules at metrotransit.org/rider-rules
In addition to these signs, we’re putting out information about how to report suspicious and unwanted behaviors (Text: 612-900-0411) and how to tell us about issues like broken glass and graffiti that need attention from staff. Paid fare zones are also being more clearly marked at station platforms.
To provide feedback and review reporting tools visit:
Some of the most common problems that occur on Metro Transit buses are: "drugs, fare evasion, false information/identity theft, loitering, disorderly conduct, liquor and trespassing."
Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman
LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval