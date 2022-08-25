SJU/CSB Move-In Day Friday

COLLEGEVILLE -- More college students will arrive in the area this weekend.

Move-in day for freshmen at St. Johns University and the College of St. Benedict is Friday morning. Associate Director of Communications Michael Hemmesch says it’s a pretty smooth process for the students.

Well, for first-year move-in, all of that occurs basically in about a four-hour span on that Friday morning. We have a whole group of orientation leaders, orientation coordinators, as well as the residential life staff (ready so) when the new students and their parents come on to campus, it is a pretty efficient process, moving everything into their room.

Freshmen at SJU and CSB move in Friday, with the rest of the student body moving in over the weekend.

Hemmesch says move-in day, especially with incoming freshmen, can be a mixed bag of emotions for parents.

They're certainly so excited that their son or daughter is beginning their college experience, but certainly, it's a change. I think it is (important) for the college and university to communicate to the parents that their son or daughter is going to have a great educational experience and a great social experience on campus. It's going to be a safe experience. And they're really going to thrive during their first couple of days and weeks on campus.

The first day of class is Monday, August 29th.