Only in Minnesota.

And only with Minnesota college students.

The weekly Student Mass at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University is going to be a little more adventurous this weekend.

That's because they're setting up for an "ice mass" Sunday evening atop frozen Lake Sagatagan in Collegeville.

Yep -- a Catholic mass for CSB and SJU students on the ice sheet.

"It's about 50 feet off the beach from St John's," said Margaret Nuzzolese Conway, Director of St. John's Campus Ministry. "You know, where they swim, where they jump in after graduation, where they ice skate. And so we set it all up out there, and so they're legitimately on the frozen lake."

READY FOR THE ELEMENTS

Conway says the ice mass is a pretty elaborate affair.

"We set up an altar and bring all the necessary supplies and vessels. We set up chairs students bring their blankets. We gave out hats and hand warmers. We pre-record music so that the musicians fingers don't freeze."

CONTINUING A TRADITION

This will be the third time the schools have held mass on the ice.

"This idea came about in 2020, in the pandemic, when we were forced to think creatively and innovatively. And this was an exciting way to bring students into a creative and beautiful experience of mass in a place that they love and adore."

Conway says the "ice mass" is a good example of the schools' Benedictine values. "The Benedictines value care for creation and stewardship and liturgy. And so to do a liturgy like this in creation matters to students."

CSB-SJU Photo CSB-SJU Photo loading...

A UNIQUE EVENT

Conways says the schools hold masses outside throughout the year. One in the Clement football stadium and one on the grass outside the church.

But this one...this one is different.

And CSB and SJU may be the only schools in the world who take mass out onto the ice.

"We know of a school in Michigan that builds an ice chapel, but we don't know of any other schools who are doing a mass on a frozen lake. So yeah, it makes it fun. It makes it novel. It makes it relevant for them."

It also makes it cold for them.

So they bundle up, set-up tiki torches and break out the hand warmers and blankets.

CSB-SJU Photo CSB-SJU Photo loading...

IF YOU GO...

The mass begins at 9 Sunday evening just off shore on Lake Sagatagan at St. John's University. Conway says it's aimed at students, but you're welcomed to attend if you'd like to go.

Oh, and air temperature at mass-time on Sunday evening is expected to be a balmy 30-degrees.

CHAPLAIN-LED

Conway credits University Chaplain Father Nick Kleespie for making this event happen.

"He's extremely dedicated to these students." She said, "This happens at St. John's/St. Ben's because he worked tirelessly to set something like this up, to give us the tools that we need to do something like this really well, and to do it in an exciting and rooted way. So, yeah, without him, this would not be possible."

SAFETY FIRST

Conway -- who is a Minnesota transplant -- says things that happen on ice are very inherent to Minnesotans, and Father Nick recognized that.

Even so...

"This event makes me always a little bit nervous, even though there's no reason to be nervous. But for Minnesotans, this is, this is as good as it gets," she said.

But if there IS concern about ice safey, they've got that covered, too.

"Our safety and security team ensured that the lake was at least 20 inches thick in depth."

Amen to that.

