SJU Dedicates New Campus Housing
FLYNNTOWN (WJON News) - Students, alumni, and faculty gathered at St. John’s University Friday to dedicate the newly opened Saint Elizabeth Seton Townhomes.
The 20 on-campus apartment-style dorms will house 94 upper-classmen near the shore of Stumpf Lake.
President Brian Bruess says the new buildings are more than just dorms.
Many of us are familiar with the proverb ‘it takes a village’, and that’s exactly what Saint John’s is creating. We’re building a village in Flynntown, and these new facilities are the cornerstones. It’s a bold step forward.
The housing development is connected to the upper campus by the newly-constructed Nicol Bridge. Named for Tom Nicol, SJU alumni and member of the common board of trustees, and his wife Elizabeth, the bridge brings a sense of connection to campus. He says the bridge is an important part of the SJU experience.
To be a residential college you need an excellent experience. I have always thought the bridge was a key component to the Flynntown Village project.
Next summer, the university announced phase two of the Seton Townhomes project, with room for another 48 students.