Sister Lorraine Olmscheid, 83, St. Francis Convent, Little Falls

November 4, 1940 - February 28, 2024

Sister Lorraine Olmscheid, 83, died on February 28, 2024, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn.

Sister Lorraine Olmscheid was born on November 4, 1940, in St. Martin, Minn. She was the youngest of 10 children born to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Wulfekuhle) Olmscheid. She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minnesota, on July 31, 1960. She was a Franciscan Sister for 63 years.

She ministered as a domestic worker. She served in David, Ky.; Little Falls, Elk River, Breckenridge, St. Cloud, Duluth, Onamia, Anoka, Coon Rapids and St. Paul, Minn.

She had the gift of hospitality, always delighted in visiting and knew how to make people feel accepted and loved. She enjoyed baking and finding ways to share freshly baked bread or rolls with others over a cup of coffee. She was an excellent seamstress and, in her pastime, embroidered many exquisitely beautiful items.

Sister Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Eugene, Julian, Hilary, Roman, Claude, Stanley, Bernadine Dingmann and Mary Ann Fuchs. Survivors include her sister Adeline Graf, sisters-in-law Mildred, Peggy and Marion, nieces, nephews and her Franciscan Community.

Visitation will be held at St. Francis Convent on Monday, March 4, 2024, from 4-8 p.m. with a Franciscan wake service at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, March 5, visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.

Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.