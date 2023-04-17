Should This Minnesota Man Have to Go Back to Prison?

I really hope this guy gets all this mess straightened out. If not, I would consider this a gross miscarriage of justice.

Steven Cooper 31, of St Louis Park, certainly didn't start life out on the right foot. When Cooper was 15 years old, he robbed a store and shot two people. For this he spent the next 13 years of his life in prison.

Cooper is out now but looking at the strong possibility of having to return to prison maybe for at least another 5 years. Why, you may ask?

According to a report by kfgo.com, last July, Coopers brother passed away in Duluth and Cooper went to his late brother's house go through his brother's belongings and clean the place out. While going through an old car in the garage, that was being used for storage, he found some bullets and later a gun in the car.

“I went to go clean it out. Found some bullets in the back. Found the gun. And immediately knew at that moment that I was supposed to do the right thing and call either 911 or my parole agent at the time,” Cooper said.

Most of us are aware that convicted felons are not allowed to be in possession of any firearm. Being Cooper was still on parole, he did exactly what he should have done. He immediately called his parole officer and reported finding the gun among his late brother's possessions.

Case closed, right? Nope, his parole agent contacted police and Cooper was arrested for being in possession of a firearm and is in serious danger of having to return to prison for a parole violation.

“I was honest from the start,” Cooper said. “By doing the right thing, I am being punished.”

Get our free mobile app

After a hearing with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Cooper was charged with felony possession of a firearm and could be looking at returning to prison for another 5 years. “I believe that this is like a bold injustice,” Cooper said

There are many who are standing up for Cooper including the NAACP.

Let's hope things get straightened out.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

KEEP READING: See notable new words that were coined the year you were born