Shooting Ranges, Golf Courses Allowed to Reopen

UNDATED -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expanding what we can do outside during his Stay At Home order.

His new Executive Order will allow several businesses to reopen including bait shops for live bait, outdoor shooting ranges and game farms, golf courses and driving ranges, marina services, dock installation, and boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair by appointment.

These new provisions go into effect Saturday at 5:00 a.m.

However, several other popular outdoor activities remain closed including campgrounds, charter boats and launches, and guided fishing.