Sheriff’s Offices Offer Reminders As Drawdown Nears

RICE -- A reminder to boaters as the planned drawdown of the Mississippi River and Little Rock Lake is set to begin.

The Sheriff's Offices in Benton and Stearns Counties are making a request for voluntary compliance with a no wake zone. Signs will be posted at various locations.

You should also avoid walking in areas that are newly exposed, especially where new vegetation has been planted.

The public is allowed to clean up ordinary debris or garbage exposed by the lower lake levels, however, if you find something large, hazardous, or unusual your first contact should be the Sheriff's Office. Dumpsters will be placed at several locations in both Stearns and Benton counties.

The drawdown will start Thursday and will take about 36 hours to drop the water level three to five feet. It is scheduled through September 15th.