Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspected Explosion at Outlet Mall

ALBERTVILLE -- The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible explosion that happened at the Albertville Mall Friday night.

Deputies responded to the mall shortly after 8:30 p.m. and identified a garbage can outside the Nike store that looked damaged. The sheriff’s office says evidence of a small explosion was also found inside the garbage can.

Witnesses reported seeing a flash and hearing a boom from the can. Authorities say there was some slight damage done to the exterior of the building, but no one was hurt in the incident.

The investigation is active, and if you have any information, you are asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-1162.