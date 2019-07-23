Sheriff’s Deputies Jail Drunk Belgrade Man for Making Threats

BELGRADE -- A Belgrade man face charges after allegedly making threats toward another person in his home, himself, and law enforcement.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to a possible domestic assault and welfare check Sunday afternoon at a home in Crow Lake Township. The sheriff's office says 69-year-old Philip Garberich had been drinking and was now by himself inside the home.

Officers tried to make contact with the man inside several times but got no response. Eventually, Garberich came outside and was arrested.

The sheriff's office says Garberich was verbally combative and physically uncooperative and he continued the behavior en route to the jail, including breaking out a light in the squad car.

Garberich was booked on charges of making terroristic threats and obstructing the legal process.