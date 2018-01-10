Sheriff: Two Horses Struck By Vehicles in Stearns County

EDEN VALLEY -- Two horses were hit by two vehicles in Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says they got a call about three horses loose on the road near County Road 9 and 165th Street in Eden Lake Township just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

While deputies were on their way two of the horses were struck by two separate vehicles. Sixty-five-year-old Barbara Nistler of Richmond hit one of the horses with her SUV. Nistler's vehicle had minor damage, but she was not hurt. The horse had minor injuries and is expected to recover.