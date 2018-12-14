Sheriff: Trailer Stolen from St. Joseph Township

ST. JOSEPH -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a trailer recently stolen from a St. Joseph Township home.

The Stearns County Sheriff says the owner of the trailer noticed it missing when they came home from Thanksgiving. They didn't contact the sheriff's office until Tuesday, because they thought a friend had borrowed it. After learning no friends had borrowed it, the owner called police.

Authorities say the trailer is a PJ brand model C4 car hauler. It's worth between $4,000 - $4,500. The plate number is 6367CTB. If you have any information you're asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.