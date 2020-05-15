Sheriff Has Message for Businesses Planning to Open Early

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is weighing-in as the governor's new order is set to take effect on Monday.

Sheriff Steve Soyka says while he understands the need to open and survive as a business owner, law enforcement cannot endorse or advocate for the open defiance of an order issued by the state.

We cannot begin to understand the level of difficulty this has placed upon you and trying to stay in business. If a business can abide by the order for an additional 10 days until such time the state allows you to open, we strongly encourage you to do so.

He says they will continue to be respectful and ask for cooperation if they are called to a business opening in violation of the governor's order.

Soyka says if a business refuses to close when asked, a police report will be drafted. This could result in civil fines of up to $25,000 per day, potential criminal charges and licensing issues at the state, county and municipal level.

On Wednesday Governor Tim Walz ordered bars, salons, restaurants and gyms to remain closed until June 1st.