Sheriff: Hackers Steal Money from Long Prairie Woman’s Computer

LONG PRAIRIE - A Long Prairie woman had money stolen from her bank account when she allowed someone remote access to her computer. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of the internet scam on Saturday.

The woman told deputies she had been paying a company called Tech Fly from California to fix her computer. She allowed the company to remotely access her computer. The scammers claimed the woman had overpaid for their work and they were refunding her $3,000. They called back a while later and claimed to have refunded her $8,000, and she needed to send them $5,000 back using Walmart gift cards.