ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Fourteen-year-old Kaydence Johnson was placed in foster care by Stearns County in Moorhead and ran away Wednesday night with another girl.

She is from the St. Cloud area and may return here.

Call 320-251-4240 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

