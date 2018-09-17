Sheriff: 36 Mailboxes Damaged in Morrison County

UNDATED -- A suspect(s) is damaging mailboxes in Morrison County.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says about 36 mailboxes were damaged at homes along Nature Road, Partridge Road, and Highway 15 in Buckman, Morrill and Hillman Townships.

Larsen says the incidents happened between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

He says the mailboxes were smashed with pumpkins and wood objects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.