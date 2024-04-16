Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer Arnold Announces Retirement

ELK RIVER (WJON News) - Diane Arnold, the Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer for the past 17 years, has announced her plans to retire.

After a 34-year career in Sherburne County, Arnold says she’s looking to the future.

It has been a pleasure to work for the citizens of Sherburne County, both as an employee of the County and as the elected Auditor-Treasurer. However, the time is right for me to step aside and spend more quality time with my family and friends.

Her last day is expected to be July 9th. Sherburne County Board Chair Gregg Felber says her experience will be missed.

We congratulate Diane on the culmination of an amazing career in service to Sherburne County and its residents. While we wish her all the best in retirement, Diane’s leadership, knowledge, and steady hand as Auditor-Treasurer will be sorely missed.

The County Board will begin work to appoint an Auditor-Treasurer to complete the balance of her term, which ends on January 4th, 2027.

