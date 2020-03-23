Sherburne Co. Has First Confirmed Case of COVID-19

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials say it is a 33-year-old man who got the virus through community spread. He is in isolation.

Stearns County has one additional confirmed case bringing its total up to five. Benton County still has just the one confirmed case.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there are 66 new confirmed cases in the state since Sunday, bringing the total to 235.

Minnesota still has just one death so far connected to COVID-19. That was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s.

The Minnesota Department of Health is holding a news conference at 2:00 p.m. Monday. During that time we're expecting to learn more specific details about the confirmed cases so far in Minnesota.