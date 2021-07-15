Shawn Keating Authier, 30, Little Falls

March 28, 1991 - July 14, 2021

Shawn Keating Authier, age 30, of Little Falls, MN, died unexpectedly on July 14, 2021. Visitation is 2 to 6 pm, Sunday, July 18 and 9-10:30 am, Monday, July 19 at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home, Little Falls. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 am, Monday, July 19 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Shawn.

Shawn was born in Forest Lake, MN at District Memorial Hospital on March 28, 1991. He graduated from Forest Lake Senior High School in 2009. He went on to get his degree as a Powersports Technician from Alexandria Technical and Community College in 2015. On June 23, 2017, Shawn married Jorgia, the love of his life, in Little Falls. Sophia, his beautiful daughter and the second love of his life, was born June 21, 2019.

Shawn worked for Minnesota Inboard Water Sports in Baxter, MN since 2015 where he earned a reputation for his work-ethic, commitment to quality and customer service, first as a service technician and most recently as shop foreman.

Shawn was an old soul with a big heart and a perspective on the world that kept him grounded, loyal and selfless. He loved his work, but his priority was always family. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and "Dat Boy" by niece Allory. He loved weekends at the cabin with family, where his ever-present cooler "Earl" became a legend, his tube-riding bordered on the wild side, and his navigated pontoon rides at ALL hours of the night were not to be missed. He was always happy and content being with his many friends, sitting around a bonfire, enjoying a few beers, or making his annual pheasant-hunting trek to family-owned land in South Dakota, a special place he held in his heart. And though they broke his heart countless times, Shawn never gave up on his beloved Vikings.

Shawn is survived by his wife Jorgia Authier (Espino) and daughter Sophia Authier of Little Falls, MN; parents Paul Authier of Stacy, MN and Mary Addleman (Bruce) of Prior Lake, MN; brothers Derek (Heather) of Mounds View, MN and Collin (Amber) of Sioux Falls, SD; step-brothers DJ (Jen) Addleman of Lakeville, MN and Dave (Lana) Addleman of Red Wing, MN; parents-in-law Jorge and Judy Espino of Little Falls, MN, brother in-law Michael Umlauf (Paige VanScoik) of Little Falls, MN, grandmother in-law Joyce Waldvogel of Little Falls, MN, incredible nieces Brooklyn Humphrey, Allory and Lily Ray Authier, RaeLynn and Gabriella Umlauf; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins that meant so much to him. Shawn is proceeded in death by grandparents Oris and Dorothy Authier of Vivian, SD; Raycroft and Della Keating of Carpenter, SD; and grandfather in-law Paul Waldvogel of Little Falls, MN.

Shawn will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

"Your heart was a

blessing, your memory

a treasure, you are

loved beyond words

and missed beyond

measure."

In memory of Shawn, we are asking for memorials in the name of Sophia Espino Authier, his forever second love.