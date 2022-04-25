Sharon Rose Mockenhaupt, 69, Waite Park

June 6, 1952 - April 21, 2022

attachment-Sharon Mockenhaupt loading...

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, MN for Sharon Rose Mockenhaupt age 69. She died on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park, MN. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Burial will be next to her husband at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Sharon was born on June 6, 1952, the daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth (Hommerding) Weber in St. Cloud, MN. She grew up in Kimball, MN graduating with the Kimball High School Class of 1970. She was united in Marriage to David P. Mockenhaupt on September 3, 1974 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kimball. One son Jason was born to this union. Sharon moved with her husband to San Diego, CA, where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. They lived there during his military career until 1991 when he retired and they moved to St. Cloud.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; her husband David on September 3, 2021; one sister Alice Poepping and one brother Gil Loch and other relatives.

She is survived by; one son Jason of St. Cloud; one grandson Skyler at home; one sister Bernice Poepping; two brothers, Dick (Barb) Weber of St. Cloud, and Jerry (Marilyn) Weber of Snellville, GA; other relatives and many friends.