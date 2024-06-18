Severe Weather Moves Through Central MN Overnight

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western Stearns County at 11:30 Monday night and it stayed in affect until 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Strong winds, heavy rain and dime size hail was reported as a part of this storm. The storm impacted locations in western Stearns county but did not impact the St. Cloud metro area.

Once the thunderstorm warning expired at 12:15 a.m. no more severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in the path of this storm.

A large part of Minnesota including Benton, Stearns and Sherburne counties remains in a flood watch until Wednesday morning.