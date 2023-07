MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southwestern Meeker County, as well as Northwestern McCloud and Northeastern Renville County until 8:45 this morning.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a severe thunderstorm was located near Bird Island, 21 miles west of Hutchinson, moving northeast at 25 mph.

The storm is moving Northeast at about 25 miles per hour.