Several Inches of Snow Expected North of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- Low pressure will track from eastern Montana into far southeastern North Dakota by late Tuesday afternoon and then into central Minnesota Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday until midnight for several counties in northern Minnesota.

NWS Grand Forks

The graphic shows the forecast snowfall, with the main band from Devils Lake through the mid-Red River valley to Park Rapids, which will be just north of the low track.

Within the snow band, there is a chance for locally 6 or more inches.

The evening commute will be impacted due to slippery roads and reduced visibility in snow.

Areas south of I-94 have a chance of light rain, mixed with light snow Tuesday afternoon and evening before ending.

