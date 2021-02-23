Several Inches of Snow Expected North of St. Cloud
UNDATED -- Low pressure will track from eastern Montana into far southeastern North Dakota by late Tuesday afternoon and then into central Minnesota Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday until midnight for several counties in northern Minnesota.
The graphic shows the forecast snowfall, with the main band from Devils Lake through the mid-Red River valley to Park Rapids, which will be just north of the low track.
Within the snow band, there is a chance for locally 6 or more inches.
The evening commute will be impacted due to slippery roads and reduced visibility in snow.
Areas south of I-94 have a chance of light rain, mixed with light snow Tuesday afternoon and evening before ending.
