This weekend we’re dealing with the coldest weather we’ve had to experience this winter. Negative wind chills make being outside brutal to put it mildly.

But not everything to do with Minnesota is “cold” right now because the University of Minnesota Dance Team has people on TikTok and other social media sites on fire with their routine at the 2024 College Dance Team Nationals at Walt Disney World in Florida.

This morning I heard my wife commenting on something she was watching on her phone. Then she said to me “people on TikTok are going crazy over the Minnesota Dance Team”.

She loves dancing, so to be honest I was a little skeptical that the response was like what she was describing. But sure enough, I typed in University of Minnesota Dance Team and their routine was the first thing that popped up.

Actually, the first four things that came up on my search were this routine.

The group dances to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” which has dramatic instrumentation throughout the song. Their synchronized movements to the song are beautifully choreographed and it seems that each member of the group has their own special moment or moments during the routine.

To keep the timing and precision takes not only immense focus but also terrific physical stamina. The work that college dance and cheer teams put into their competition rivals the teams they are featured around.

Congratulations to the University of Minnesota Dance team, and their families on the exposure they’re getting and the inspiration this routine is likely to create.