See What Life Was Like in Stearns County During WWII [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Ever wonder what life was like in Stearns County during World War II? You can find out at the Stearns History Museum this weekend.

The museum is putting on the second half of their living history series that started back in June. While the “At War” event focused on life on the frontlines in World War II, “At Home” hones in on what life was like in Stearns County during the 1940s.

Program Curator Caitlin Carlson says it was refreshing to change up the perspective.

The homefront needs to be just as much of a focus as the military part because as important as the military part is, World War II is something that was on everyone's mind. Part of that was propaganda kind of in your face all the time, but it really did bring the country together and everybody felt like they were doing something, even kids.

The living history event features vehicles, a campsite, live music, a fashion show, and re-enactors, as well as activities for kids and adults that include a scavenger hunt and a ration game.

It also coincides with the opening of the new “33rd and Cooper” exhibit, which Collections Curator Eric Cheever says is in some ways an expansion of the Pan exhibit because it digs into the other companies that operated at that location.

The tie-in with World War II is that during the war, they built C-46 aircraft there which was the largest twin-engine transport, I believe in the world at the time, definitely in the U.S. inventory at the time.

After housing the Pan Motor Company, the site saw a variety of different businesses move through, including The Hilger Company, Char-Gale Manufacturing Company, Schoener Garden Tool Company, Franklin Transformer Company, and most recently, Electrolux.

The event runs until 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for museum members.

