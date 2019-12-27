Security Firm at Last Year’s Super Bowl to Pay $10,000 Fine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A private security firm that was banned from working Super Bowl related events in Minneapolis last year over qualifications of its workers has agreed to pay a $10,000 penalty to the state.

Reports say a settlement deal finalized this month with the Minnesota Board of Private Detective and Protective Agent Services also prevents Entertainment Protection Group from seeking another private security license in the state.

It is believed to be the largest civil penalty the board has handed down to a private security firm.

The company was found to have at least one convicted felon working Super Bowl events.