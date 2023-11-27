What the actual %&@$!!!

Software updates are supposed to make things better, not worse.

And definitely not DANGEROUS!

What's the Problem?

The latest iPhone IOS update (17.1.1) includes a new program called, "NameDrop". It's intended to be a quick and easy way to share your contact information with a friend.

The issue is that any nefarious jerkface can mosey up to you - or your CHILD - and get their contact information, simply by having their phone close enough.

Bonjour Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash) Bonjour (Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash) loading...

You'd think a blatant security risk would default to "off" when installed, but you'd be wrong: the app defaults to "on", meaning your iPhone is vulnerable immediately upon installation of the latest iOS update.

Local law enforcement is warning about the dangers of this app. If left "on", a stranger can get your (again, or your child's) contact information by simply being close enough to you, which is easy enough during shopping season.

What Kind of Information Can Be Taken?

Not just your phone number, but also your email address and a picture.

What Can I Do to Protect Myself and My Child?

Go into your iPhone settings

Click "General"

Click "Airdrop"

Turn "Bringing Devices Together" OFF

It really is disturbing (ooo WAH AH AH AH) that this kind of operating system update can be so dangerous and - worse yet - so easily exploitable. If you or your kid has an iPhone, be aware of this security risk before you update to the latest iOS.

Ya know, that latest iOS that's supposed to improve security.

Safety Kitteh says, "Be Safe!" Photo by Kat Damant on Unsplash) Safety Kitteh says, "Be Safe!" (Photo by Kat Damant on Unsplash) loading...

