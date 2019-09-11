Clear Bag Policy Now In Effect For All Xcel Energy Center Events

Some new rules go into effect next month at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Starting Oct. 15th, the same bag policy used for Minnesota Wild games will apply to all events at the St. Paul arena for safety reasons.

The rules on bags are similar to that of US Bank Stadium's own regulations. Attendees of events will only be allowed to bring a clear tote (no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches), a plastic gallon storage bag, or a purse roughly the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap.

The reason for this bag policy is to keep everyone at the event safer and help security lines move faster.

Another new rule starts on Monday, September 16th. The venue will also no longer allow guests to leave and re-enter for any reason, including to smoke.

Other changes taking place are aimed at making concession lines move quicker. Select concession stands will have designated electronic pay stations that only accept credit and gift cards, as well as mobile payments like Apple Pay. These new electronic payment options will be available starting Thursday the 12th.

The clear bag policy started last year for Minnesota Wild games, and it will be in effect for their home opener on October 12th against the Pittsburgh Penguins, even though the policy doesn't take full effect for all events until the 15th.

(Pioneer Press)