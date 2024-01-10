8 Things Minnesotans Should Have in Their Glovebox Right Now
My car (McMurray) is my personal mobile home AND dumpster. A trash heap on wheels, if you will. What I'm trying to say is: I don't clean it very often.
If I (or worse: someone else) were to clean it, my whole life would be thrown into chaos. It's like your messy house where...sure, it's trashed, but I know where everything is.
Usually. Sometimes.
A mechanic has weighed in on what we should be keeping in our gloveboxes at all times; not just in the winter. It's all practical, but do you have everything suggested in your glovebox?
Thing #1: A Flashlight
It really does seem that if a vehicle is going to break down, it's going to break down at night. A good, quality flashlight will help with inspecting the problem.
Thing #2: The Vehicle Owner's Manual
Hopefully, you were given an actual, physical owner's manual that you can open and read. McMurray came with a DVD disc that just tries to forward my browser to a website that no longer exists. Fantastic.
Thing #3: Proof of Insurance and Registration
In case of an accident or a lead foot, you'll need proof. My proof of insurance is on my phone; so if yours is, too, be sure to keep your phone well-charged.
Thing #4: Tire Pressure Gauge
Most late-model vehicles have Tire Pressure Monitors built-in...but they go bad. An old-fashioned tire pressure gauge is cheap and never a bad idea to have.
Thing #5: Mini First Aid Kit
Not necessarily the caboodle; just the kit: bandages, antiseptic wipes, and gauze.
Thing #6: Pen and Paper
"Oi, I've got me phone, bruv!" Well, yeah, but if you have to park someone in or need to exchange information after an accident, the ol' tried-and-true works gooder. A pencil won't freeze, but be sure to have a sharpener handy.
Thing #7: A Multi-Tool
NOT a Swiss-army knife. A compact multi-tool can help with minor repairs.
Thing #8: Spare Fuses
A simple blown fuse can stop your vehicle dead in its tracks. Fuses are cheap and are available in variety packs.
