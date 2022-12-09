SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota.

The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American.

Other findings from the survey:

Minnesota’s crime rates increased. The violent crime rate rose from 2.4 per 1,000 people to 2.8, and the property crime rate grew from 20.9 per 1,000 people to 21.2.

48% of Minnesotans felt safe in their community.

45% of residents were worried about package theft, more than gun crime, violent crime, and general property crime.

52% of Minnesotans feel gun crime is a top safety concern.

29% of Minnesotans have reported package theft in the last 12 months.

The safest cities in Minnesota, according to SafeWise.

10. South Lake Minnetonka



A western suburb of Minneapolis, South Lake Minnetonka is in Hennepin County, about 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The old city hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

9. Dayton

Photo: City of Dayton Photo: City of Dayton loading...

Located at the confluence of the Crow and Mississippi Rivers, Dayton was named for Lyman Dayton, who played a role in bringing the railroads to the area.

8. St. Joseph

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

St. Joseph has three buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places: The Church of St. Joseph, the First State Bank building, and the St. Benedict Monastery.

7. Montevideo



Montevideo is located in a double river valley, where the Minnesota and Chippewa rivers converge.

6. Minnetrista



Minnetrista is Dakota for “crooked water”. Lakes in Minnetrista include Whaletail Lake, Little Long Lake, Mud Lake, Ox Yoke Lake, and Saunders Lake, as well as several bays of Lake Minnetonka.

5. Rosemount



When the city of Rosemount was incorporated in 1972, there was some debate on naming the town Rosemount or Saratoga. During World War II, the city was home to the Gopher Ordinance Works, a military gunpowder plant.

4. Cold Spring/Richmond

Photo: City of Cold Spring Photo: City of Cold Spring loading...

These communities were settled thanks to missionary priest Francis Xavier Pierz, who submitted advertisements to German-speaking newspapers claiming the area was “a land flowing with milk and honey" and safe from disease and anti-Catholic oppression..

3. West Hennepin



West Hennepin is the combination of the communities of Maple Plain and Independence, both suburbs of Minneapolis.

2. Elko New Market



Elko New Market was founded when the two neighboring communities merged. It’s halfway between Minneapolis and Faribault on Interstate 35 in Scott County.

1. Corcoran



Corcoran is a city in Hennepin county, west of Maple Grove and south of Rogers. It was named for Patrick Corcoran, the town’s first schoolteacher, postmaster, and the merchant who moved from Ireland in 1847.