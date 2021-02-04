Republicans Counter Chauvin Trial Security Plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota Senate Republicans have offered a counterproposal to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's request for security funding for next month's murder trial for the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Instead of a $35 million fund, the Republican proposal would target Minneapolis by diverting local government aid from cities that fail to pay for mutual aid assistance. Republicans pushed back on the governor's proposal, calling it a bailout for Minneapolis failing to adequately fund its police.

The state is coordinating with federal authorities and more than 200 chief law enforcement agencies across the state for the March 8 trial.