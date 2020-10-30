Second Consecutive Day of Record-Breaking Daily COVID Cases

ST. PAUL -- For the second straight day Minnesota has seen a record number of positive COVID-19 cases in a single day.

State health officials are reporting 3,165 new cases of the coronavirus. Here locally, Stearns County had 219 new cases, Sherburne County had 64 and Benton County had 51.

MDH says there were also 18 more deaths related to COVID-19. Sherburne County had two of those deaths, a resident in their 80s and another in their 90s. There has been a total 2,437 total deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

Overall 145,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota, with over 10,100 people hospitalized and over 2,600 in the ICU.