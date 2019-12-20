SCTCC Men’s Basketball Off to Fast Start [PODCAST]

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College men's basketball team is off to a 9-0 start this season and continue to climb up the rankings.

Head Coach Andy Cone talks about his 9th season as head coach, the recent play of the team, their upcoming schedule and the success of the SCTCC Athletics programs as of late. Listen Below.

SCTCC next game will take place on January 3rd in Fergus Falls when they face Itasca Community College.