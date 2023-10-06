SCTCC Cyclone Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES 11 MINNESOTA POST GRADS 4

Wednesday October 5th, 2023

The Cyclones defeated the Minnesota Post Grads, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of home runs and three doubles. They played very good defense in support of very good pitching. All pitchers threw one inning, starting on the mound for the Cyclones was righty Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS, he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Will Thorn from Becker HS recorded one strikeout and he issued one walk. Righty Evan Acheson recorded three strikeouts and he issued one walk. Lefty Carson Reeve from PEM HS gave up three hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Brooks Asche from MACCRAY HS gave up one hit, one run, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins HS gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS recorded three strikeouts.

Get our free mobile app

The Cyclones offense was led by Brock Woitalla, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he scored three runs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Landon Janzen from Aitkin HS went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Sam Holthaus from Apollo HS went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Aljnandro Diaz from Venezuela went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Leither from Kimball Area HS went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs. Cayden Hansen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa HS was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Will VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa HS went 1-for-2 and Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Tech HS was hit by a pitch. Griffin Dosan from Eveleth-Gilbert earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND went 1-for-1 and Drew Yourczek from Royalton- Upsala earned a walk and he scored a run.