SCTCC Cyclone Baseball Holding Event This Week

ST. CLOUD TECH COLLEGE CYCLONES

CYCLONES (GREEEN/BLACK) WORLD SERIES

WHITNEY PARK

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY 18th, 19th (3:00)

GAME #1

CYCLONES BLACK 3 CYCLONES GREEN 0

The Black defeated the Green, backed by five timely hits, good pitching and very good defense for both teams. The starting pitcher for the Black was righty, freshman Cole Fuchs, from Rocori HS, he threw six innings. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts to earn the win. Lefty sophomore Carson Kullhem from Aitkin HS threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued thee walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty freshman Evan Acheson from Rocori HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

photo - Andrew Ritter

The Black offense was led by sophomore Landon Janzen from Aitkin HS, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Asher Giese from Burnsville HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sophomore Blaine Fischer and Sophomore Will VanBeck both earned a walk, both from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa HS. Freshman Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS earned a walk.

The Green starting pitcher was righty, freshman Will Thorn from Becker HS, he threw three innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty, freshman Truman Toenjes from St. Cloud Apollo HS threw two innings, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Lefty, sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty, freshman Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Tech HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

photo - Andrew Ritter

The Green offense was led by sophomore Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS he went 2-for-4 and Elian Mezquita earned a walk. Sophomore Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-4 with a double. Freshman Reese Berberich from Thompson, ND earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Sophomore Cody Leither from Kimball Area HS earned a walk. Freshman Owen Bode from Little Falls HS earned a walk. Freshman Aljandro Diaz from Venezuela was hit by a pitch.