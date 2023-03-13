SCTCC Baseball Update – March 13, 2023

SAINT CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONE BASEBALL

(Wednesdy March 8th)

The Cyclones wrapped up their Florida trip with a pair of big wins over the Mustangs of Delta College

ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 8 DELTA COLLEGE MUSTANGS 3

The Cyclones out hit the Mustangs 14-6, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. This gave their starter on the hump, righty Christian Lessman a sophomore from New London-Spicer great support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he scattered six hits, gave up three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty Carson Kullhem a freshman from Aitkin High School threw the final inning in relief, he faced three batters and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones were led on offense by freshman Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo High School. Sam went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Freshman Landon Janzen from Aitkin High School went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Freshman Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Matthew Friedges from New Prague High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose High School went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Blaine Fischer from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa went

1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Sampson Schlegel went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Freshman Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Shane Martinez, he threw five innings. They were led on offense by Jett Isaccs, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chris Koscielniak went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Dallas Dilts went 1-for-4. Alex Pitrowski went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Steven Koscielniak went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 10 DELTA COLLEGE MUSTANGS 5

The Cyclones actually were out hit 12-10, but timely hitting a some good defense gave their pitcher enough support. Righty Cayden Hansen a freshman from Willmar High School started on the hump, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Jacob Hendrickson a sophomore from Moorhead High School threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw the final inning in relief to earn the save.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brock Woitalla, Cyclones shortstop went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will VanBeck, Cylcones outfielder went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus, first baseman, went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Peyton Randall, third baseman went

1-for-2 and he scored a run. Freshman Matthew Perry from Suamico, Wisconsin went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Jake Ince, second baseman went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer, catcher went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Linn, center fielder went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs, Payton Winter, pinch runner scored a run and John Deschamps, DH scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher Cameron Gross threw three innings and Gavin White threw three innings in relief, he took the loss. The Mustangs offense was led by Alex Pitrowski, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Chris Koscielniak went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Alex Czyzewski went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Hunter Fehn went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kelley Mayle went 1-for-4 and scored two runs. Jett Isaccs went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Sautheir went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday March 17th

INDIAN HILLS COMMUNITY COLLEGE (1:00/3:30)

Saturday March 18th

INDIAN HILLS COMMUNITY COLLEGE (12:00/2:30)

At Centerville, Iowa