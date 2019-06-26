SCSU’s Woods Discusses College Costs [PODCAST]

Many politicians have floated the possibility free college tuition at public institutions and even payment of college loan debt for those who have already completed their education. I was joined today by St. Cloud State Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management Jason Woods. Woods talked about the value of a college education and weighed in on tuition costs, loan interest rates and about a focus to get students out in 4 years. Listen to the conversation below.

Jason talked about how college has changed and that technology is a big part of that. New college students are faced with a big adjustments from live in high school. Jason talks about what St. Cloud State is doing to help students with their transition.