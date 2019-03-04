SCSU’s Brindley Theisen Honored By NSIC

Former Cathedral standout and current St. Cloud State Husky Brindley Theisen was honored as a NSIC Elite 18 winner over the weekend. According to the NSIC website "The NSIC's Elite 18 honor is given to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA) participating at the finals site for each of the NSIC's 18 championships."

Theisen has twice been named to the NSIC All-Academic team, as well as this season's Academic All-District team.

The senior is averaging 15.4 points per game this season for SCSU while also connecting on 51% of his three-point attempts. Perhaps more impressively, Theisen boasts a 3.95 GPA and is just a half-semester away from graduating.

The Huskies fell to Wayne State in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals Sunday and will wait until Sunday to learn their NCAA Tournament fate.