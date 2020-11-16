SCSU Women’s Hockey ‘On Pause’ After Positive Tests
The St. Cloud State University women's hockey team is 'on pause' after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Huskies were set to begin the season this coming weekend against Bemidji State.
"The decision was made after consultation with Head Athletic Trainer Julie Alexander, Coach Steve Macdonald, SCSU administration, public health guidelines and in coordination with the WCHA and leadership at Bemidji State," Huskies Athletic Director Heather Weems said in a statement. "While we share the disappointment of everyone involved, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority."
Eight individuals associated with the team have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last ten days. No makeup date for the Bemidji State series was announced.
The Huskies are scheduled to host Minnesota State-Mankato November 27th-28th at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.