SCSU Women’s Hockey ‘On Pause’ After Positive Tests

The St. Cloud State University women's hockey team is 'on pause' after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Huskies were set to begin the season this coming weekend against Bemidji State.

"The decision was made after consultation with Head Athletic Trainer Julie Alexander , Coach Steve Macdonald , SCSU administration, public health guidelines and in coordination with the WCHA and leadership at Bemidji State," Huskies Athletic Director Heather Weems said in a statement. "While we share the disappointment of everyone involved, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority."

Eight individuals associated with the team have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last ten days. No makeup date for the Bemidji State series was announced.

The Huskies are scheduled to host Minnesota State-Mankato November 27th-28th at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.