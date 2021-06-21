SCSU Releases Statement on Death of Professor Ward

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker has released a statement following the shooting death of longtime professor Edward Ward.

This is a heart-wrenching and unexpected loss for Dr. Ward’s family and friends, our university, the Herberger Business School, our students and the St. Cloud community.

Dr. Ward served as a member of our campus community since 1990. He has impacted countless students, faculty and staff throughout his tenure.

He will truly be missed.

—           President Robbyn R. Wacker

Sixty-eight-year-old Ward was shot and killed while standing in the doorway of his home early Sunday morning.

Forty-five-year-old Jason Beckman of Duluth has been arrested.

St. Cloud police have said they believe the shooting to be a random act and that Ward and Beckman did not know each other.

