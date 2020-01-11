SCSU Outlasts Minot

The St. Cloud State University held off a Minot State University second-half rally to come out on top on Friday night.

The Huskies outscored the Beavers 45-30 in the opening half of the game. Minot rallied in the second half, getting as close as 56-48 before SCSU closed it out 82-65.

Trevon Marshall led the team with 32 points, two rebounds, a block, and a steal. Illya Tyrtyshnik finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and two steals. Oliver Ehrnvall added 11 points and two rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 9-6 and 6-3 NSIC. They will take on the University of Mary on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.