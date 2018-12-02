SCSU Loses to UMD 91-81

The Huskies lost to the Bulldogs in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener on Saturday. The loss snaps SCSU’s four-game win streak against its conference rival.

St. Cloud State struggled to find its groove in the first half, committing seven turnovers in the first ten minutes and falling behind 16-8. The Huskies entered the locker room trailing 39-33 at the half.

Shooting woes and foul trouble plagued SCSU in the second half. The cut the deficit to 39-35, but a missed layup and unanswered points allowed UMD to expand the lead to ten points. The Huskies lost both Diamond Onwuka and Jace Kitchen less than two minutes apart due to fouls.

A few statement dunks got St. Cloud State within eight of Minnesota-Duluth's lead. However, the Huskies lost number No. 2 scorer Sean Smith to fouls and never quite caught up to the Bulldogs.

SCSU falls to 5-2 and will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 7th when they take on the University of Mary in North Dakota.