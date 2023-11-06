SCSU Hosts Veterans Stories, Veteran’s Day Program
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Just in time for Veteran’s Day, St. Cloud State University has made the oral histories of over 100 World War Two veterans available online.
University Archives has uploaded 112 oral histories from World War Two Central Minnesota veterans.
Each history includes an audio recording with a transcript, a short biography of the veteran, and a written summary of the interview. All of the interviews were done in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. Interviews include first-hand accounts of Pearl Harbor, the Battle of the Bulge, and landing in France on D-Day.
In addition, SCSU is hosting a Veteran’s Day Program and Social on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center Voyageur Room.
If you go:
St. Cloud State University Veteran’s Day Program and Social
Thursday, November 9th – 1:00 p.m.
Atwood Memorial Center – Voyageur Room
For more information on the histories, find the details here.
