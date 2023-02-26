SCSU, High School Choirs Come Together For Night of Music

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local choirs will be coming together for a one night performance at St. Cloud State University Monday.

The choirs from St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud area high schools will present Choral Connections.

This annual event offers a wonderful opportunity to intermingle with area choral ensembles.

The concert includes performances by the SCSU Concert Choir & Chamber Singers, and high school choirs from St. Cloud Apollo, St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Cathedral.

The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. inside Ritsche Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

