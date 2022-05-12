SCSU Baseball Update – May 12th, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

The Huskies baseball team received numerous Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors.

SAM RIOLA (Junior): Named Player and Newcomer of the Year

ALL-NSIC FIRST TEAM

LUKE TUPY: (Freshman) LHP

JOHN NETT: (Sophomore) Center Fielder

ETHAN LANTHIER: (Freshman) Outfield/Relief Pitcher

ALL-NSIC SECOND TEAM

TATE WALLAT (Sophomore) Third Baseman

All-DEFENSIVE TEAM

ETHAN NAVRATIL (Freshman) First Baseman

PAUL STEFFENSEN (Senior) Elite 18 4.0 GPA (Psychology Major)

FIRST ROUND NSIC TOURNAMENT MATCH UP:

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES No. 3 SEED (36-11 Overall/28-5 NSIC)

UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALL COUGARS No. 6 SEED (25-25 Overall/17-18 NSIC)

SCSU HUSKIES 10 USF COUGARS 8

(May 10th Wednesday)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Cougars in the first round game of the conference tournament. They collected nineteen hits, including six doubles and three home runs. Yet they had to battle from behind, they put up four runs in the eighth inning and five big runs in the ninth inning to give them the come from behind win. Trevor Koenig started on the mound for Huskies, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Habeck threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. Nick Brauns threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola, he had a huge day, he went 4-for-5 with three home runs and a double for seven big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. John Nett went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and Sawyer Smith went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Tate Wallet went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Schiller went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Drew Bulson went 2-for-5 with a double. Paul Steffensen went 2-for-5 and Cameron Vollmer went 2-for-3. Max Gamm went 1-for-4 with a double, Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Parker Savard scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher Caleb Ditmarson, from Willmar High School, threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Maslowski threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Shasta gave up one hit. Alex Krout threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and five runs.

The Cougars offense was led by Brady Klehr, from Rocori High School went

2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Connor King went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Noah Christenson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Ben Serie went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Gulbrandson went

2-for-4 with a RBI and Tyler Cate went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Trey Hubers went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Grant Lung went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Blackburn scored a run.

UPCOMING GAME:

Thursday May 12th (3:30)

MINNESOTA STATE U MAVERICKS 36-7 Overall/28-5 NSIC (No. 2 Seed)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV HUSKIES 37-11 Overall/28-5 NSIC (No. 3 Seed)