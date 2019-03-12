SCSU Baseball Ranked #6 In Latest Poll

The St. Cloud State baseball team's hot start is earning them some national recognition. The 12-2 Huskies are ranked #6 in the country in the latest Collegiate Baseball News poll after their recent 7-1 road trip to Tucson, Arizona.

The Huskies offense is led by former Sauk Rapids-Rice standout Matt Meyer, who has posted a .426 average and .515 on base percentage. Meyer has walked nine times and struck out only three in 66 plate appearances.

The pitching staff has been paced by former Cathedral Crusader Dominic Austing's 1.04 ERA in three starts and Sheldon Miks' 4-0 record.

The Huskies are scheduled to play a series in Mankato this coming weekend.