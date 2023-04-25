SCSU Baseball Completes Sweep Of U-Mary With Monday Win

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

SCSU HUSKIES 13 UNIVERSITY OF OF MARY MARAUDERS 2

(Sunday April 23rd/40/Partly Cloudy/Joe Faber Field)

The Huskies defeated U of Mary Marauders in their first of three games, backed by ten hits, including three home runs, one triple and a double. They put five runs in both the second and the fifth innings, to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Lefty Luke Tupy a sophomore from New Prague High School started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lefty David Van Ort a junior transfer from Century Community Colllege, threw one inning in relief, he faced three batters. Righty Cooper Avery a junior from Valparaiso High School in Florida, threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola, a senior from Blaine High School, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for five RBIs. John Nett a junior from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson High School went 2-for-2, with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School went 1-for-2 with a home run, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Mitchell Gumbko a junior transfer from Muskegon Community College went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran High School in Wisconsin earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tate Wallat a junior, a transfer from Everett Community College was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Bulson, from St. Cloud Tech High School was credited for a RBI.

The Marauders starting pitcher was lefty Austin Wagner, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, six runs and he issued two walks. Lefty Jaxon Zanolli threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Liam Sommer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Marauders offense was led by Kremers Paierski, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Noah Hull went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Cal James from Buffalo High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Daniel Martin went 1-for-2.

SCSU HUSKIES. 6 UNIVERSITY OF MARY MARAUDERS 5

(Game No. 2)

The Huskies defeated the Marauders, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and solid defense. The Huskies starting pitcher was Righty Sam Riola, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs, a junior from Paynesville Area High School threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one run. Righty Ethan Lanthier a sophomore from Northfield High School threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks. Lefty David Van Ort, threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Jack Habeck a junior from Appleton East High School in Wisconsin, he threw one inning, he face the minimum of three batters to earned the save.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Sawyer Smith went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Riola went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier a junior from Foley High School went 2-for-4 and Tate Wallat went 1-for-4. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Bellarmine High School in Illinois went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore and transfer from Orange Coast Community College went 2-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Marauders starting pitcher righty Haden Knoll threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Jayden Smith threw three innings, he gave up three hits, and one run. Righty Jonathon Daheim threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Righty Mark Schommer threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Marauders offense was led by Cal James from Buffalo High School went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Jameson went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Will Brassil went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Derek Schoen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Michael Polson earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 UNIVERSITY OF MARY MARAUDERS 0

(Monday April 24th)

The Huskies had seven hits including a big home run and good pitching performances to lead them to a three game sweep over the Marauders. The Huskies starting pitcher was righty Riley Ahern, a senior from Holy Angels Academy, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three walks and he record nine strikeouts. Lefty David VanOrt from Stillwater High School threw one inning in relief, he did issue one walk. Righty Cooper Avery from Fort Myers, Florida threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Ethan Lanthier from Northfield High School threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne a junior and a transfer from North Dakota State went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Catcher Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and center fielder John Net went 1-for-4. Second baseman Drew Beier went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he had a stolen base. DH Sam Riola went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lefty fielder Tyler Schiller earned two walks, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored run and shortstop Sawyer Smith earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Marauders starting pitcher was lefty Joseph Sinclair, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Jayden Smith threw 1 1/3 innings, he earned a walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Ryan Chamberlain threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Parker Wakelyn threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Krece Paierski, Michael Polson and Kaleb Haney all went 1-for-3 and earned one walk. Daniel Martin and Josh Walker both went 1-for-3, Derek Schoen went 1-for-4 and Kyle Jameson and Noah Hull both earned a walk.