School Start Time Bill Fails to Get Traction in 2019 Legislature

ST. PAUL -- Students - and parents - hoping to be able to sleep in a little longer will have to wait.

During the regular legislative session Republican Representative Tama Theis of St. Cloud introduced a bill that would have required Minnesota districts to push back the start of school, however it did not get a hearing.

The bill said high schools couldn't start classes before 8:30 a.m. and bus pickup times for elementary kids couldn't start before 7:00 a.m.

It is the same bill Theis introduced last year, which also did not get a hearing.

Theis says "maybe next year".