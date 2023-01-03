Scepaniak Officially Sworn In to St. Joseph City Council Tuesday

Scepaniak Officially Sworn In to St. Joseph City Council Tuesday

Kevin Kluesner and Adam Sepaniak (Photo: Jim Maurice)

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new council member will be officially sworn in during Tuesday night's St. Joseph City Council meeting.

Adam Scepaniak will take the oath of office for the first time after winning a spot on the council during the election in November.

Kevin Kluesner will also be sworn in Tuesday evening.  He was also voted on to the council in November after being appointed to the job back in March of 2021.

Get our free mobile app
Rick Schultz, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

Mayor Rick Schultz will also be sworn in.  He has held that position for the past 12 years.

St. Joseph's on the Grow!

Filed Under: St. Joseph
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON