Scepaniak Officially Sworn In to St. Joseph City Council Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new council member will be officially sworn in during Tuesday night's St. Joseph City Council meeting.

Adam Scepaniak will take the oath of office for the first time after winning a spot on the council during the election in November.

Kevin Kluesner will also be sworn in Tuesday evening. He was also voted on to the council in November after being appointed to the job back in March of 2021.

Mayor Rick Schultz will also be sworn in. He has held that position for the past 12 years.