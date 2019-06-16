SCAR Dolls Fall in Season Finale

The St. Cloud Area Roller Derby team lost a close one to the Med City Mafia of Rochester in the final game of the season at home on Saturday night.

197-183 was the final score at River's Edge Convention Center. The halftime show celebrated Father's Day and was sponsored by St. Cloud Pride. A portion of ticket sales from the bout went to Central MN PFLAG.

Up next: The SCAR Dolls are hosting their final roller derby skills clinic of the season on Sunday night at 5:00 p.m. at Skatin' Place.

They will be back in action this winter when they kick off the 2019-2020 season.